Challenger Reunion
The Challenger reunion for former employees will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Smokehouse Grill in Jefferson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Challenger Reunion
The Challenger reunion for former employees will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Smokehouse Grill in Jefferson.
Attendees are asked to bring a $10 gift for the gift exchange activity.
Jewel City Jubilee is Sept. 17
The Town of Ruby will hold its Jewel City Jubilee on Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 9 a.m.
The festival will have a Cruise-In at starting at 9 a.m. and a parade at 11 a.m. A live band will feature Ruby’s own Evan Stepp. There will be food vendors, crafts and games for the children.
There is no cost to participate in the parade or to be a vendor. For more information, message Michelle Weldon Gainey through social media.
Willie Williams Foundation sponsoring blood drive
The Willie Williams Foundation is sponsoring a Blood Drive from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Pageland Community Center.
Donors will receive a $20 electronic gift card, a Cancer Awareness T-shirt and socks, and a wellness check-up. The wellness check-up includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
Appointments are encouraged and can be made by visiting oneblood.org/donate-now. Please use sponsor code #68904.
Identification is required to participate.
CHESCO meeting
CHESCO Services will hold its October monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Wine Factory, 165 Second Street in Cheraw.
An executive session is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The regular meeting begins at 2 p.m.
If you plan to attend this meeting and need an interpreter, mobility assistance or other adaptation, please call 843- 623-9016.
Coordinating Council meets
The next Coordinating Council meeting is Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Chesterfield Family YMCA Conference Center, 344 East Boulevard, Chesterfield.
The Global Discussion is by Michelline Cooper Williams of Pee Dee Healthy Start.
September is National Infant Mortality Awareness Month.