Straight Party voting
For Chesterfield County
Republican 3,801
Democrats 2,678
United Citizens 175
Alliance 2
Libertarian 15
Green 8
Governor
Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette (R) 980,069
Chesterfield County: 7,982
Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge (L) 20,652
Chesterfield County: 133
Joe Cunningham/Tally Casey (D) 684,935
Chesterfield County: 4,434
Secretary of State
Mark Hammond (R) 1,062,401
Chesterfield County: 8,341
Rosemounda Butler (D) 612,099
Chesterfield County: 4,163
State Treasurer
Curtis Loftis (R) 1,120.355
Chesterfield County: 8,579
Sarah Work (Alliance) 278,815
Chesterfield County: 1,563
Attorney General
Alan Wilson (R) 1,212,437
Chesterfield County, 9346
Comptroller General
Richard Eckstrom (R) 1,219,221
Chesterfield County: 9,323
State Superintendent of Education
Patricia Mickel (Green) 27,192
Ellen Weaver (R) 929,442
Lisa Ellis (Alliance) 52,618
Lisa Ellis (D) 661,500
Chesterfield County
Patricia Mickel 184
Ellen Weaver 6,830
Lisa Ellis (Alliance) 520
Lisa Ellis (D) 4,952
Commissioner of Agriculture
Chris Nelums 94,626
David Edmond (Green) 211,267
Hugh Weathers (R) 1,075,800
Chesterfield County
Chris Nelums 724
David Edmond 880
Hugh Weathers 8,380
U.S. Senate
Tim Scott (R) 1,057,341
Krystle Matthews (D) 620,239
Chesterfield County
Tim Scott 8,297
Krystle Matthews 4,233
U.S. House, District 7
Russell Fry (R) 158,823
Daryl Scott (D) 83,362
Chesterfield County
Russell Fry 8,114
Daryl Scott 4,401
S.C Legislature
House District 53
Richie Yow (R) 9,776
Chesterfield County Richie Yow (R) 5,782
House District 54
Sterling McDiarmid (R) 5,282
Patricia Henegan (D) 5,799
Chesterfield County
Sterling McDiarmid (R) 1,804
Patricia Henegan (D) 1,871
House District 65
Cody Mitchell (R) 10,757
Chesterfield County: Cody Mitchell (R) 1,296
Sheriff
Cambo Streater (R) 6,891
James Dixon (D) 5,751
Probate Judge
Gail Ingram (D) 8,394
County Council
District 2
Gerald Miller (D) 684
District 3
Ethan Foard (R) 848
Cecil Wadsworth (D) 341
District 4
Douglas Curtis (R) 1,347
District 7
Todd Smallwood (R) 975
Karen Short 700
District 8
Mary Anderson (R) 1,269
Soil and Water District Commissioner (vote for two)
Jimmie Rivers 6,095
Roger D. Smith 3,729
Chesterfield County School Board
District 1
Kim Burch 945
District 2
Darin Coleman 455
District 3
Scott Sims 740
District 9
Wayne Chapman 450
Watershed Conservation District Hills Creek (vote for two)
No candidates filed, 20 write-in votes
S.C. constitutional amendment 1
Yes 6,723
No 4,086
S.C. constitutional amendment 2
Yes 6,663
No 4,063
Cheraw amendment to change the form of town government to a manager and town council
Yes 673
No 532
McBee Town Council (vote for two)
Glemn Odum 190
Charlie Sutton 176
Gregory Rogers 150
Austin Anderson 137
Alexander McLeod 57
Voter turnout for Chesterfield County
Ballots cast 12,774
Registered voters 26,214
% cast: 48.7