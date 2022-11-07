ALWAYS ON POINT

A. L. Hough-Everage’s fascination with military service began as a little girl.
She grew up in Chesterfield, the youngest of five brothers and four sisters. Three brothers were Vietnam War veterans. One was a Korean War veteran.
As young children, she, her brother Jerry, and cousins played army.
“They would always name me as the point person,” she said. “I was the one who was sent out in front of everyone else to encounter possible booby traps, mines, and ambushes.”
“I also had to carry the supplies — squirrel nuts and May Janes,” she said.
Hough-Everage graduated Chesterfield High School in 1972 and pursued her dream, joining the U.S. Army in 1985. She served for seven and a half years.
One of her most memorable experiences was being stationed in Germany when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989.
She and her son, Andrew Bennett, watched people chipping the wall down. Her son paid a German for pieces from the wall.
“I gave some of the pieces as gifts to different people,” she said.
Hough-Everage was a staff sergeant when she left the Army in 1992.
She is a 1974 graduate of Chesterfield-Marlboro Technical College, now known as Northeastern Technical. She earned a bachelor of science from Regents College in New York and a master’s of arts in education at Chapman University in California. She has a doctorate degree in child, youth and family studies with a focus on education from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.
Hough-Everage is a veteran educator and administrator. She was campus director and a professor of education at Brandman University/Chapman University System in California. She retired from the education field in 2016.
She became Commander of the Chesterfield American Legion Post 74 in 2018, after relocating to her hometown.
“I’m a facts oriented person,” she said. “I make every effort to know the guidelines and expectations for the position. That’s what drives me.”
Hough-Everage strives to “be the one to reach out to fellow veterans, to assist them in any way.” She started doing that while doing buddy checks.
She also reaches out to members by writing the post newsletter, which is sent to members monthly by email or the Post Office.
Post 74 has 95 members, some living in New York, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, as well as South Carolina.
She was named the S.C. Department of the American Legion’s Post Historian in October for her work on the history of the Chesterfield Post 74.
During the Veterans Dinner at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 27, Hough-Everage was presented with a House Resolution on behalf of Post 74 for its 100th anniversary. The presentation was postponed for two years due to COVID-19.
Hough-Everage is a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 74, a Chesterfield County Veterans Advisory Committee chairperson, and a District 12 area commander. She is a member of numerous other organizations.
She is married to Eugene Everage. Her son, Dr. Andrew Bennett III, is a neuroradiologist in Ohio. She has a granddaughter, Zoe.