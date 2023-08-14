PRESS RELEASE
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance with an unsolved homicide case.
A monetary reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect(s) that were involved in this case.
On April 1, 2018, Wendell Paul Price, AKA Sasha Threatt, was found in the vehicle at the corner of Highway 145 North and Sandy Plains Road in the Chesterfield area of Chesterfield County with several gunshot wounds.
If you have any information on the homicide of Wendell Paul Price, AKA Sasha Threatt, Sheriff Cambo Streater asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 with any information on this homicide.