COLUMBIA — The annual Carolina Lights returns the S.C. State Fairground from Dec. 3 to Dec. 26.
The drive-through lights experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays synchronized to holiday music along a nearly two-mile stretch inside the fairgrounds.
The show features dinosaurs, gingerbread soccer, Santa Claus, Elf on the Shelf, a tunnel of lights, and the 12-days of Christmas.
Guests can tune their radios to 88.9 FM to music that synchronizes with the lights.
Admission is $20 per car, $35 per mini-bus (9-24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers.
Patrons should enter at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.