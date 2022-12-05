Pageland
• Christmas Spectacular
Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food trucks, vendors, carriage rides, snow, and karaoke, as well as Santa and the Grinch.
- Parade of Lights
Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m.
All entries must have lights and be in Christmas theme. $100 prize to the best Whoville entry.
The parade begins at the Pageland Police Department and ends at Sycamore Street.
Sponsored by the Pageland Chamber of Commerce.
- The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a Christmas Car Show with Santa.
Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Walmart Distribution Center, 160 Dove Sutton Road.
Registration will begin one hour before start time; $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
All proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.
- Pageland Garden Club Christmas Decoration Home Judging
Judging Monday, Dec. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
Jefferson
Christmas Magic
- House/Business/Church Judging
- Tree of Light Judging
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Christmas Magic Parade
Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.
Lineup begins at 5 p.m.
The parade route begins on West Church Street at Jefferson Town Hall, and goes down Main Street for three blocks.
You may not have anyone dressed like Santa Claus.
For more information, call 843-658-7800.
- Christmas Pole Decorating Contest
This is a community-wide event
Winner will be selected before the parade.
Jefferson Christmas Magic Wonderland
Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Food trucks will be in the ATM parking lot before the parade.
Christmas Open House for downtown participating businesses.
Events are sponsored by the town of Jefferson and the Jefferson Community Group.
Ruby
- Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 10, 4:30 p.m.
Floats, decorated cars, golf carts, horses, etc. No 4-wheelers.
Parade line up at Ruby Elementary.
- Meet Santa at Remembrance Park following the parade.
Refreshments will be available, compliments of the town of Ruby.
- Holiday Movie
6 p.m. The original Santa Claus movie will be shown on a big screen at the ball field across from the school.
McBee
Christmas Parade was held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
Chesterfield
The Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation annual “Trees of Celebration” continues through Dec. 30
- at the Sunshine Shoppe, 122 Main Street, Chesterfield.
Trees are decorated with angels. The memorials and honorariums submitted by family and friends who make a $10 contribution will be named on angel ornaments. Veterans will be recognized with a patriotic emblem.
Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services are sponsoring a Toy Drive
- through Monday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Bring an unwrapped toy to the Sheriff’s Office
- Zoar United Methodist Church, 2842 Zoar Road, is sponsoring its annual Live Nativity.
Sunday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Food donations for local food pantries will be accepted as you exit the Nativity. For more information, call 843-623-6401.
Cheraw
The Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Services Department annual Senior Citizens’ Christmas Party
- is Thursday, Dec. 8, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Cheraw Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Free to seniors over 60. Wear your most festive outfit and enter our best-dressed Christmas attire contest.
Call the Cheraw Recreation office by Dec. 2 to register at 843-537-8420 ext. 10. After the deadline, there is an additional $5 charge.