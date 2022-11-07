Enrollment: 6,901 students
Graduation rate: 86% (State 83.8%)
Dropout rate: 3.2% (up from 2.2%)
Dropout recovery rate: 4.5% (down from 14%)
% of students retained: 2.5% (up from 1.3%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 20.5% (up from 9.9%)
Students who are college and career ready: 22.8%
Students who are college ready: 23%
Students who are career ready: 76.8%
Students living in poverty: 73.8%
Students served by gifted and talented programs: 15.5% (down from 21.1%)
Student safety
(Number of incidents)
Threats of physical attack with a firearm or explosive: 5
Possession of firearm or explosive: 1
In-school suspensions: 825
Out-of-school suspensions: 1,149
Students expelled: 5
School related arrests and referrals to law enforcement: 2
Incidents of bullying and harassment: 22
In the classroom
SC Ready English: 34.8% (State 46.5%)
SC Ready Math: 25.5% (State 38.9%)
End-of-course English 1: 44.9% (State 57.9%)
End-of-course Algebra 1: 35.6% (State 44.2%)
SC Pass Science: 33.9% (State 46%)
End-of-course Biology: 34.4% (State 46.9%)
End-of-course US History: 32.2% (State 37.9%)
Kindergarten Readiness Assessment: 28.1% (State 35%)
Second grade students on track for third-grade English: 19.2% (State 51.9%)
Second grad students on track for third grade math: 29% (State 54.7%)
English Language learners who met proficiency target: 43.7% (State 84.3%)
Financial data
Average teacher salary: $52,199 (up from $50.793)
Average administrator salary: $90,145
Per pupil expenditures: $12,167