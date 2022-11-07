Chesterfield-Ruby Middle
Below Average, 33
Teachers: 25
Average teacher salary: $51,936 (up from $50,846)
Enrollment:401
Student-teacher ratio: 22.1 to 1 (up from 12.8 to 1)
Per pupil expenditures: $11,051 (up from $10,707)
Students living in poverty: 65.6% (down from 70%)
Academic performance
Students retained: .3% (up from 0%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 11.7% (up from 9.5%)
Students in gifted and talented programs: 25.5% (down from 35.5%)
Discipline
(number of cases)
In-school suspensions: 121
Out-of-school suspensions: 102
Incidents of bullying and harassment: 2
Incidents of physical attack without a weapon: 8
In the classroom
Student performance, met or exceeded
SC Ready English: 34.5%
SC Ready Math: 26.2
SC Pass Science: 46.4%
Long Middle
Average, 44
Teachers: 29
Average teacher salary: $55.765 (up from $53,959)
Enrollment 430
Student-teacher ratio: 18.7 to 1 (down from 20 to 1)
Per pupil expenditures: $11,686 (up from $10,037)
Students living in poverty: 65.6% (down from 70%)
Academic performance
Students retained: .9% (up from 0%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 24.7% (up from 8.1%)
Students in gifted and talented programs: 15.8% (down from 25.3%)
Discipline
(number of cases)
In-school suspensions: 115
Out-of-school suspensions: 102
Incidents of bullying and harassment: 1
Incidents of physical attack without a weapon: 5
In the classroom
Student performance, met or exceeded
SC Ready English: 33.5%
SC Ready Math: 17.9%
SC Pass Science: 35.6%
McBee High School
Good, 49
Teachers: 29
Average teacher salary: $51.713 (up from $49,494)
Enrollment: 538
Student-teacher ratio: 18.7 to 1 (down from 20 to 1)
Per pupil expenditures” $10,955 (down from $11,183)
Students living in poverty: 64.7% (down from 66.7%)
Academic performance
Students retained: .4% (up from .2%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 31.4% (up from 8.7%)
Students in gifted and talented programs: 27.3% (down from 50.4%)
Discipline
(number of cases)
In-school suspensions: 64
Out-of-school suspensions: 95
Incidents of bullying and harassment: 6
Incidents of physical attack without a weapon: 4
In the classroom
Student performance, met or exceeded
SC Ready English: 46.9%
SC Ready Math: 31.3%
SC Pass Science: 55.8%
New Heights
Below Average, 31
Teachers: 29
Average teacher salary: $55.765 (up from $53,959)
Enrollment: 519
Student-teacher ratio: 18.7 to 1 (down from 20 to 1)
Per pupil expenditures $11,686 (up from $10,037)
Students living in poverty 65.6% (down from 70%)
Academic performance
Students retained: .9% (up from 0%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 25.8% (up from 18.6%)
Students in gifted and talented programs: 11.9% (down from 24.6%)
Discipline
(number of cases)
In-school suspensions: 185
Out-of-school suspensions: 179
Students expelled: 1
Incidents of bullying and harassment: 5
Incidents of physical attack without a weapon: 29
In the classroom
Student performance, met or exceeded
SC Ready English: 29%
SC Ready Math: 11.4%
SC Pass Science: 30.2%