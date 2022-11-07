One-half of Chesterfield County’s schools received below average grades on report cards recently issued by the S.C. Department of Education.
The cluster of schools serving Pageland — Central High School, New Heights Middle School, and Jefferson and Pageland elementary schools — all ranked below average.
New Heights had the lowest score for county schools with a 31.
Only two schools, rated better than average. Chesterfield High School received an “excellent” rating while McBee High, (grades 8 to 12), was ranked “good.”
Is poor performance a cause for concern?
For new superintendent of schools Chad Anderson, his focus is on finding optimism, rather than reasons to panic.
“I have mixed feelings,” he said. “For those rated excellent, I’m excited. For those rated good or average, I’m OK. Those ranked below average, I’m OK too.
“The reason? I understand the formula that went into these report cards. I understand the why behind the why.”
Factors Anderson considers are the impact of COVID, and what the state report card measures.
“COVID was a game changer,” he said. “We shifted overnight how we educated our students. We are still in the recovery mode.
“There was minimal education growth within the COVID period of 2020 and 2021.”
The S.C. Department of Education suspended its report cards during the pandemic. The last time the state issued report cards was in 2019.
The state report card measures student growth in grades kindergarten to eighth, and student achievement in high school.
The report also considers a variety of data from student attendance to dollars spent. There is also a section to determine a school “climate,” which is based on surveys sent to parents, students and teachers.
Turning in more survey might have earned a school more points, thereby reduced the numbers schools rated as below average schools, Anderson said.
Factors that are on Anderson’s radar are school stability and student growth.
A key indicator of stability is students being in a classroom, Anderson said.
The state defines chronic absenteeism as missing more than 10 days of school. According to the district’s recent state report card, one in five students missed 10 or more days.
Nine county schools had chronic absenteeism rates of 20% or greater. The highest was McBee High School at 31.4%.
The atmosphere inside a classroom is another key for Anderson.
To get the most out of his teachers and staff, Anderson is making the school’s principal its instruction leader.
“In schools that grow you will see the principal in the classroom, focusing on the quality of instruction, giving feedback to the teachers,” he said.
“Parent should be asking their principals how much time are you spending in the classroom?” Anderson said.
Day-to-day operations of a school will be the responsibility of an assistant principal, Anderson said.
The result should be consistent student growth, which should be reflected in better test scores which lead to a better state report card, he said.
“Our students will grow,” Anderson said. “The question for parents is how can the school help my children grown and how can I help my child grow.”