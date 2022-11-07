Cheraw Intermediate
Below Average, 40
(grades 3-5)
Teachers: 30
Average teacher salary: $50,860 (up from $50,023)
Enrollment: 426
Student-teacher ratio: 22.4 to 1 (down from 24.3 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $10,966 (up from $10.614)
Students served by gifted and talented programs: 6.9% (down from 8.5%)
Students living in poverty: 85.5% (up from 83%)
% of students retained: 1.9% (up from 1.3%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 19.1%, (up from 5.2%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
SC Ready, Reading and writing: 32.6%
SC Ready, Mathematics: 27%
SC Pass, Science: 20.8%
English Learners: N/A
Discipline
(number of cases)
In-school suspensions: 98
Out-of-school suspensions: 83
Incidents of threats of threats of physical attack without a weapon: 5
Edwards Elementary
Average, 48
(grades PK-5)
Teachers: 30
Average teacher salary: $52,641 (up from $52,022)
Enrollment: 515
Student-teacher ratio: 22.4 to 1 (down from 24.3 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $11,693 (up from $10.683)
Students served by gifted and talented programs: 9% (down from 12.7%)
Students living in poverty: 85.5% (up from 83%)
Students retained: .8% (down from 1%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 16.5%, (up from 4.3%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
SC Ready, Reading and writing: 40.9%
SC Ready, Mathematics: 37.5%
SC Pass, Science: 46.1%
English Learners N/A
Kindergarten Readiness: 29.4%
Second Grade Readiness English for third grade: 14.6%
Second Grade Readiness Math for third grade: 30.6%
Discipline
(number of cases)
In-school suspensions: 8
Out-of-school suspensions: 35
Incidents of bullying and harassment: 1
Threat of physical attack without a weapon: 2
Jefferson Elementary
Below Average, 39
(grades PK-5)
Teachers: 27
Average teacher salary: $48,263 (down from $49,152)
Enrollment: 350
Student-teacher ratio: 21.9 to 1 (up from 23.1 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $11,723 (up from $10.706)
Students served by gifted and talented programs: 12.8% (down from 24.8%)
Students in living in poverty 77.4% (up from 76%)
Students retained: 2.1% (up from 0%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 21.8%, (up from 6.1%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
SC Ready, Reading and writing: 30.7%
SC Ready, Mathematics: 31.3%
SC Pass, Science: 23.2%
English Learners N/A%
Kindergarten Readiness: 59.5%
Second Grade Readiness English for third grade: 20.3%
Second Grade Readiness Math for third grade: 37.3%
Discipline
(number of cases)
Out-of-school suspensions: 38
McBee Elementary
Average, 49
(grades PK-5)
Teachers: 27
Average teacher salary: $51,500 (up from $50,36?)
Enrollment: 348
Student-teacher ratio: 20.5 to 1 (up from 19.9 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $14,850 (up from $10.923)
Students served by gifted and talented programs: 14.1% (down from 20%)
Students living in poverty: 76.3% (up from 73.4%)
Students retained: 1.2% (up from 0%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 17.2%, (up from 2.9%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
SC Ready, Reading and writing: 44.6%
SC Ready, Mathematics: 46.4%
SC Pass, Science: 40.4%
English Learners who met proficiency target: 58.1%
Kindergarten Readiness: 14.3%
Second Grade readiness English for third grade: 12.7%
Second Grade readiness Math for third grade: 27%
Discipline
(number of cases)
In-school suspensions: 16
Out-of-school suspensions: 23
Student arrests and referrals to law enforcement: 2
Incidents of bullying and harassment: 2
Pageland Elementary
Below average, 37
(grades 3-5)
Teachers: 28
Average teacher salary: $48,766 (up from $46,939)
Enrollment: 330
Student-teacher ratio: 20.5 to 1 (up from 19.9 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $11,212 (up from $9,479)
Students served by gifted and talented programs: 5.6% (down from 6.8%)
Students living in poverty: 79.8% (down from 84.7%)
Students retained: 1.2% (up from .6%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 8.7%, (up from 3.8%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
SC Ready, Reading and writing: 28.2%
SC Ready, Mathematics: 24.8%
SC Pass, Science:21.6%
English Learners who met proficiency target: 38.1%
Discipline
(number of cases)
Out-of-school suspensions: 47
Incidents of physical attack without a weapon: 6
Plainview Elementary
Below average, 34
(grades PK-6)
Teachers: 12
Average teacher salary: $50,693 (up from $49,037)
Enrollment 173
Student-teacher ratio 24.7 to 1 (up from 24 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $13,152 (up from $12,032)
Students served by gifted and talented programs: 18.2% (down from 31.5%)
Students living in poverty: 79.8% (down from 84.7%)
% of students retained: 0 (no change)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 22%, (up from 7%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
SC Ready, Reading and writing: 42.9%
SC Ready, Mathematics: 28.6%
SC Pass, Science 46.3%
English Learners who met proficiency target: N/A
Kindergarten Readiness: 30.4%
Second Grade Readiness English for third grade: 11.5%
Second Grade Readiness Math for third grade: 11.5%
Discipline
(number of cases)
In-school suspensions: 5
Out-of-school suspensions: 12
Incidents of physical attack without a weapon :1
Ruby Elementary
Average, 44
(grades PK-5)
Teachers: 17
Teachers: Average teacher salary $50,693 (up from $49,037)
Enrollment 266
Student-teacher ratio: 24.7 to 1 (up from 24 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $12,176 (up from $12,032)
Students served by gifted and talented programs,: 8.1% (down from 18%)
Students living in poverty: 79.8% (down from 84.7%)
Students retained: .8% (down from 1.2%)
Chronic absenteeism rate 15.7%, (up from 4.8%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
SC Ready, Reading and writing: 48.7%
SC Ready, Mathematics: 30.3%
SC Pass, Science: 28.6%
Kindergarten Readiness: 47.6%
Second Grade Readiness English for third grade: 66.7%
Second Grade Readiness Math for third grade: 82.1%
Discipline
(number of cases)
Out-of-school suspensions: 7
Cheraw Primary
(grades PK-2)
Teachers: 31
Teachers: Average teacher salary $55,123 (up from $52,236)
Enrollment: 470
Student-teacher ratio: 20.4 to 1 (down from 22.1 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $13,393 (up from $12,240)
Students in living poverty: 85.9% (down from 87.4%)
Students retained: .5% (up from .3%)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 20.8%, (up from 4.7%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
Kindergarten Readiness: 17.4%
Second Grade Readiness English for third grade: 18.8%
Second Grade Readiness Math for third grade: 21.1%
Petersburg Primary
(grades PK-2)
Teachers: 30
Teachers: Average teacher salary: $48,531 (up from $47,033)
Enrollment: 393
Student-teacher ratio 17.9 to 1 (up from 16.2 to 1)
Per pupil expenses: $13,618 (up from $11,918)
Students living in poverty: 85.9% (down from 87.4%)
Students retained: 9% (No change)
Chronic absenteeism rate: 20.6%, (up from 9.4%)
In the classroom
(% met or exceeded)
English Learners who met proficiency target: 64.5%
Kindergarten Readiness: 27%
Second Grade Readiness English for third grade: 11.2%
Second Grade Readiness Math for third grade: 18.7%
Discipline
(number of cases) In-school suspensions 1
Out-of-school suspensions 14