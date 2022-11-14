The memory is so clear in Paul Brewer’s mind that it could have happened yesterday.
Newly commissioned U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Paul Brewer lost the classified document assigned to him.
It was 1973 and Brewer was on a field exercise. He had been given the classified instructions and when asked to show them, he could not find them.
“You don’t know how terrified I was,” Brewer told fellow veterans and guests at Pageland’s annual Veterans Day celebration.
“What do I do?”
Brewer said he contemplated going AWOL, Army talk for absent without leave.
Brewer said he decided to “face the facts” and tell someone he had lost the classified documents.
He went to a warrant officer who smiled and told him, “don’t worry, the document was for training purposes only.”
That day Brewer said he learned a valuable lesson. That security documents are classified for a reason and that “unguarded” talk or actions have consequences.
It was a concept he held “in great respect” for his Army career. He summed it up with a World War II phrase, “loose lips sink ships.”
Brewer discussed two of the most important events in World War II — the D-Day invasion of France and the development of the atomic bomb.
Major Gen. Henry Miller leaked the date of the invasion during a dinner party in London.
Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower’s response was quick. He demoted Miller to lieutenant colonel and sent him back to the United States.
Development of the atomic bomb was under tighter security/ Knowledge of the “Manhattan Project” was on a need to know basic. The security was tight that Vice President Harry Truman wasn’t informed of the project until he became president upon Franklin D. Roosevelt’s death.
Brewer said the risks from unguarded talk are as much now as they were in World War II.
“Today some of the highest classified material is talked about too carelessly.
“What is the risk?”
He said the risk is even greater as our military is overextended and enlistments are down.
“The opportunity to serve is an action,” Brewer said. “Too many people talk about but don’t show it.