The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged attempted murder that happened Oct. 3 in the 1900 block of Sam Jones Road in Patrick.
According to a deputy’s report, a suspect fired five or six shots, hitting a resident in the right thigh. No arrests in the incident have been made as of Sunday.
- A Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a trespassing complaint was allegedly assaulted Oct. 1 by a Pageland resident.
The incident happened at Wolf Pond Church.
According to a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office report, Chad C. Davis, 28, of the 9000 block of SC 207, was arrested after assaulting a deputy, trading punches to the head and face.
The deputy twice deployed his Taser, but Davis allegedly removed the prongs from his body.
The deputy also tried to subdue Davis with a drive stun where the Taser is placed against a body and fired.
Davis reportedly got on top of the deputy and tried to smother the deputy with his weight.
Four deacons from the church responded to the incident and helped the deputy subdue Davis
- Tanisha Thompson, 47, Ladd Alley, Cheraw, was charged with resisting arrest on Oct. 5 at Cheraw Primary.
According to a sheriff’s office report, Thompson parked in a no- drop off zone.
When a deputy approached her, Thompson allegedly tried to reenter the school.
She was sprayed by deputy and was “forcefully” taken to the ground, according to the report.
She was charged with resisting arrest, a $550 personal recognizance bond, and disturbing a school, a $550 personal recognizance bond.