Judging for the Pageland Garden Club’s Christmas Home Decorating contest will be Monday Dec. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
To participate, residents must cover spotlights and have front porch lights on. Fresh greenery is encouraged.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Judging for the Pageland Garden Club’s Christmas Home Decorating contest will be Monday Dec. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
To participate, residents must cover spotlights and have front porch lights on. Fresh greenery is encouraged.
Homes within town limits are automatically included. If your home is outside of town limits, please text 843-337-8006 and leave name and address.
Categories include: Best Overall, first, second and third; Best Door, first, second and third; Children’s Choice; and Spirit of Christmas.