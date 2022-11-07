Holiday craft fair
Who: Rose Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 1005 N. Pearl St.
What: Holiday Craft Fair
When: Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details: Call 843-680-3929 or 803-448-7260 for more information. You can also contact us at pagelandnazarene.com.