I am most thankful for…
My mom, my dad, my sister, and my BFF Victoria because I love thme so so much
Marlie
My mom because my mom cooks good food. And my mom cooks for my lunch for school and dad cooks my break fast.
Garrett Villamar
My famly and friend and my techers and the cmunutey. Thare always thare for me.
Harqan
I am thankful for mom and dad. I am thankful! I love my mom. I am thankful for my dad.
Vlise
Mom. She is the best. She loves me. She cooks food for me. She likes to play with me. She talks to me. She do funny things. She plays Games.
Endia
My mom. I am thankful for my mom Bekus she putas me. She help me. She kepe me safe.
William
I’m thfull for my teacher because She is my favorite teacher ever. She also learn us math.
Celese
My mom because she spend 300$ on my brthday.
Kendred
My teacher. I am so glad that I can stell see my teacher.
Zyhire
My family because They care about me. And They protect me and They make me fell safe. And They help me when I need help. And They all ways was ther for me.
Declan
My self. I am for my mom beacus She kepe me safe. I am thankful for A cook beacus they cook good food. I’m thankful for femley beacus they macke me fill safe.
Liana R.
My little brother. I Love Him. We play. We have fun. We eat food.
Tonya
My friends and family and my teacher. I’m thankful for my dog named Grace, my mom and my sister, and my bother and dad. I love all of them. They are the best ever. They make me happy.
L. Baker
My Baby sistr cus I love her so much. I am thankful for… frends and famly cus they make me hape and I allwas thankful for my mom and dad.
Kayden
My Mom and my Cuzen and my frand’s. I am thankful for my Mom becus she is the only one that is lifting the famey. I am thankful for my cuzen Ante Scoll and my fran;s becus I Love tham.
Adela
My famlelye an cuzins an uth. My old frans to an new.
Montavis
My family. I love my family. Thay keep me safe. I am so thankful for my family. I play with my sister when I get out of school. I do my homework. Thay help me wlih my homework. Thay make me Happy. I am thankful.
Ty’lasia
My dad, my mom, my famleiy, my granmoa, my gran pap, my ferias, for Kayden, for Tylasnia, for Mason, for Livee, for Adela, for every boay, for Braylen.
Joshua
I am thankful for mi mom. I am thankful for mi Dad, mi famle to. Mi frens to. I am thankful for God.
Ihari
My cat and my famye, my PS4, and my mom and dad and my gramau, and my teacher because I flee love frome them and they are nice to me.
Declan
Mom and dad, and God. Frist Mom. She fgave birth. Dad. He risk’s his life in the U.S.A. Navy. God Blessd me and everyone on erthe.
Second grader
My mom and my dad and my sister and my friends and my family and the food I have. And I am thankful for my techer and my brother. And when I an sad my mom maks me happy. And when I am angry my family maks me Happy!
Jakaiyn Alani
Scoohl, new frieind and to play, math. And I Love to play on the swags. Outsid me and London and Montvis and Joshua play football. We win the football game. I play with my mom and dad. My mom and dad is the best!
Bray
Mom, dad, teacher, house, school. I feel safe. I feel good. I feel com. I feel like a star. I feel awesome. I feel fantastic. I feel amasin.
Azalea
I’am thankful for my mom and dad. I’am thankful for my deruthre and friends. I’am thankful for my femuly. My mom and dad tak ker of me. My deruthre pteise me. Me and my friends play with ech other. Love my mom and dad.
Norah G.
My mom, my dad, my bruthr, my sitsrr, and my gran pa for the love they give and the support. I love thim. They biy me toys an feed me good food.
Mason
BFFes Kayden and Mason
Bentson
My teachers because the are good teachers and I’m thankful fr my family because they get me food and they get me sane.
Alessioa
My family because they take care me. They provide me a house and good for me.
And I’m also thankful for my friends because I play with them and I’m thankful for my peet
Tremaine
My pfarents because they help me they keep me safe. They provide food and a house.
Also my friends because they care about me.
Also my teacher becaue me helps me with place value math and reading.
Lasty I’m thankful for my pets because they guard my house and protect it and theirs names Pewe and Dimond.
Camden
My parents because they work really hard to buy me clothes, dood and drink.
Second I’m also thankful for my pet cats Samy, Lilif, Sassy and Big Eyes.
Third I;m also thankful for God. Othersiw we all wouldn’t be in this world, but we’re here thanks to God
Lastly I’m thankful for my teacher, Mr. Shychuk because he try so hard to help us get smarters and smarter and smarter so we an make it to third grade!
My parents and my family and am thankful for God because he keeps me safe. I am thankful for my teachers because he teacs us I am thankful for my cousins and food and thankful for my heart.
My family because they keep me safe. I’m also thankful for my friends. I would love to time laughing aand playing with them. I am thankful for myteacher because he teaches me good stuff like synontm and compound lashy. I an also thankful for my mom’s job because she gets me what I need and she surprises me with a puppy.
Myrionna
I love my mom and dad and my teacher, my pets and God.
Braxton
My family for my house because I can slep my bed.
I like my teacher because he is nic to us.
I am thankful for my family because tny kep m safe. Thankful for my food
William
I am thankful for my friendssss because we play games me and my cousins is my best friends he is so nice. God keeps us safe and family. My teach is nice he is the best te me new stuff I bre good. I love my mommy and daddy. I love school. School is the best it’s so cool. I Love hoemwokr. I love this day.
Zoey
My family because they take care of me, They provide a house and food.
Kaidenvee
God because he keeps me safe. I am also thankful for mt pets because they play with me. I also thankful for my family because they keep me safe. I am also thankful for my heart because it is ood. I am also thank for my teacher because he is so funny.
Jessi
My parents and my family because they take caer of me and they save me nad they feed me health and I drink health because water good for you and I drink more health things too.
Mykeria
My family because they take care of me and my teacher because helps me with beder reading.
I am also thankful for parents because they by food for me. I am also thankful for my moms job. At lastly my dog that I play with everday. That is what I am most thankful for.
Ashanti
My family because they work hard for me and my siser we we can go to schoolsmart and they keep me safe and health. I’m also thankful for my teacher because my teacher helps me be smarter so I a get a job and wen you get older I can get ever job you wan so wen you need help you don’t have to ask.
Trinity
My mom and Dad becayes I am happle and I loce my mom and Add and sis and drrorher.
Chantice
My family because theey put roof in ovne Heads and the feed us thet theat us like Pets and their Hippynsin.
Bryson
My femley becusz they mck shrw I get MX foeer eyd my cloz and my bocdx.
Kennedy
Beeying alive having a good nana she feede and she takes care of me She buys me clothes.
God because He created us and my family because they love me. The stmy because they srvd us.
Joseph
My mom
An My dad
Because thay gide me throo
Peth Becahes me. My friends becues and my grandmas.
Myasia
My moma and dab
I love my mom and Love ma Dad to I am gat I have a mom and Dad I love you to mom I am got kuzt have a ham.
Janiyal
My famle because throo gide me throo my peth
Becuue that tech m my frends belves thay play with me win I all said. my pets because P.
Maddox
My famie because thay gide me throo my peth. My techer because that tech me. My friends becues that play with me win I am sad. My Pets because thay are playful.
Lacie
I am good frinds beuse book my friends help me eto trid. Me in my friend I like to go the School I like to go to the Bech
Makianhil
My mom she helps me with home work
Jaionie
My veteran becauec he saved my life. And he loved me. OSO my mom loves me took. Have a good day.
Haroer
My dadmom. Tjey ceyme love me. Thefe name eIne ged school un coecr. They make me happy.
Cayden
My mom and dad and me Pet dogs my Pets make kutas my dad work outside he fix cars my mom cooks for me and buy close for me.
Dania
My mom and my step dad theye cep me safe. They love me. She mahe sure I got cloth.
Myipsal
My family cause the do stuff for me. Get me sutfff. Imthankful for every thing cuas I have food cloths and every thing I need. Andy doctes and opppie how help around the wold and peppie how were in the army and peppie that help us.
Mckenzie
Ruby Elementary School
I am most thankful for Mrs. Morton and Mrs. Ellis.
Madison Gaddy
I am most thankful for God.
Dalton Edwards
I am most thankful for my mama, my NaNa, and my daddy. Beckham Altman
Paityn Griggs
I am most thankful for my school.
Jamison Steen
I am most thankful for Mrs. Morton.
Willie Clyburn
I am most thankful for Santa Claus.
Jayda Burch
I am most thankful for my mom.
Taylor Huntley
I am most thankful for my toys.
Weston Boswell
I am most thankful for my mama, my daddy, Dillon, and Sharlene.
Cole Tucker
Korleigh Zearfoss
I am most thankful for my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister, and my teacher.
Allison Kirby
I am most thankful for school.
Hunter Helms
I am most thankful for God.
Presley Stancil
I am most thankful for my mommy and God.
Finley White
I am most thankful for my mom.
Savannah Boatwright
I am most thankful for my mommy and my blocks.
William James