Before the turkey is carved and the pumpkin pie slices, it is customary to give thanks for all our blessings.
One of the customs at the Progressive Journal is to ask young grade school children what, or who they are thankful for.
Most often, children are thankful for their parents, their teacher, even their baby brother or sister.
And the custom at the paper is to run the letters unedited.
Thankful letters are printed on page A6 today’s paper. Here’s a sampling of what you will find:
I am most thankful for:
“My Baby sistr cus I love her so much. I am thankful for… frends and famly cus they make me hape and I allwas thankful for my mom and dad.”
“When I an sad my mom maks me happy. And when I am angry my family maks me Happy!
“I;m also thankful for God. Othersiw we all wouldn’t be in this world, but we’re here thanks to God”
And from one student, hoping to get a jump on another holiday.
“I am most thankful for Santa Claus.”