Pageland Police Chief Dean Short and Capt. Shane Whitley want local residents to be wise when it comes to scammers and crime prevention.
Short and Whitley told members of the Pageland Garden Club that anybody can become a scam victim.
“We still have people on a monthly or weekly basis get scammed,” Whitley said.
He said local residents have lost thousands of dollars to these criminals.
Whitley shared information about various scams, including phone fraud, caller ID spoofing, and callers demanding a payment using Green DOT and VISA cards.
“If they ask for your personal information over the phone, they are probably scammers,” Whitley said. “Don’t be afraid to say ‘no.’ ”
If they try to get you to pay money right away, hang up, Whitney said.
He said some of the imposters will try to get you to put money on Green DOT cards, VISA or other cards.
“They will ask you to stay on the phone with them while you transfer the money,” Whitley said. “They will ask you to scratch off the back and give the numbers on the card.”
Fraudulent callers may know specific information about you, such as your name, phone number, address and even where you work based on information they get from the Internet, Whitley said.
“Don’t trust your caller I.D.,” Whitley warned. “Scammers can make any name or number show up on it. That’s called spoofing.”
He said a fraudulent caller may pretend to be a representative from your bank, the IRS, or the Social Security Administration.
He said the IRS and Social Security Administration will not call you on the phone. They will send you information through the mail.
Whitley said your bank should not call you and ask for personal information over the phone.
Whitley and Short also want people to be diligent when it comes to crime prevention and staying safe.
They said it’s not just your local people you have to worry about. Criminals come in from surrounding areas such as Union County, Lancaster, and Chesterfield, they said.
“They go wherever there’s an opportunity,” Short said.
Whitley said it is safer to travel with a friend or in a group.
He said to keep cars locked and not to leave valuables in them.
“Know your neighborhood and help keep it safe,” Whitley said. “If you see something suspicious, call the police.”
Short said they would rather come out 100 times if it means keeping the community safe.
“We’d rather be proactive instead of reactive,” Whitley said.
He said residents as well as local businesses need to have cameras around their property.