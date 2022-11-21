The United Way of Chesterfield County, in partnerships with Duke Energy, opened its fourth “Born Learning” trail in the county last week. This time in Mt. Croghan.
The trail, on the sidewalk next to the town’s museum, quickly proved its worth. There were children jumping, running and laughing as parents read each of the signs at the various trail stations.
“Look learn laugh” instructed one sign.
Instructions in smaller type read “Take time to pay attention to your child.”
The trail was funded by a $2,500 grant from Duke Energy.
The United Way-Duke Energy partnership has built other “Born Learning” trails in Cheraw, Chesterfield and Pageland.
The trail has 10 interactive signs, each sign offering a different challenge.
Chesterfield United Way officials said four more “Born Learning” trails are planned throughout the county.