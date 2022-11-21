Trevor Cassidy and Jairo Midence Hartsville have opened their second business in Pageland.
They opened Burgers on Pearl, 101 West. McGregor Street, in June.
They recently opened the Meat Market, at 222 West McGregor St., where the Pageland Discount Food was located.
The Meat Market specializes in fresh cut meats. Offerings include ribeye steaks, chicken, pork loins, pork chops, ground beef, sausage, shrimp, crab legs and catfish nuggets. Tilapia will soon be available as well. The business will get in fresh meats twice a week, the owners said.
The Meat Market also sells groceries, fresh produce and other discounted items. There is also a small selection of home appliances and electronics.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The business accepts cash, debit cards and credit cards. EBT cards will soon be accepted, the owners said.
Cassidy said the business will also offer a payment plan for customers.
Frances Baucom, was a regular customer of the former store. “I’ve been waiting and waiting for this to open,” she said.
Marilyn Jordan, also a previous customer, said she came in to check out the new business and see what kind of deals they have.