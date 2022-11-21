Miss New Heights pageant

The Miss New Heights Pageant was held Saturday, Nov. 19. Winners, from left, areBailey Tadlock, People’s Choice; D’Loreya Smith, Miss Congeniality; Blaire Butler, Miss 8th Grade; Mallory Helms, Miss New Heights; Lilianna Zuniga-Tomas, Miss Seventh Grade; and Ann Cagle, Miss Sixth Grade.

 Contributed photo

Mallory Helms was crowned Miss New Heights during the school’s pageant on Nov. 19.

Other winners were: Blaire Butler, Miss Eight Grade; Lilianna Zuniga-Tomas, Miss Seventh Grade; and Anna Cagle, Miss Sixth Grade.

