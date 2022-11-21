Mallory Helms was crowned Miss New Heights during the school’s pageant on Nov. 19.
Mallory Helms was crowned Miss New Heights during the school’s pageant on Nov. 19.
Other winners were: Blaire Butler, Miss Eight Grade; Lilianna Zuniga-Tomas, Miss Seventh Grade; and Anna Cagle, Miss Sixth Grade.
D’Loreya Smith was named Miss Congeniality, and Bailey Tadlock was named People’s Choice.
Runner-ups were A’mia Robinson, seventh grade; and Bentlee Doster, sixth grade.