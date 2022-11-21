MONROE — November is a tough time to be a turkey, but this year two Tar Heel toms have a lot to be thankful for.
Chosen as the National Thanksgiving Turkey and his runner-up, these two lucky birds from Circle S Ranch in Monroe were given to President Joe Biden at the 75th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation held Monday at the Capitol.
National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker, general manager of Circle S Ranch, raised the toms especially for the event, along with ranch owner Sam Starnes and his sons and grandsons. Unlike some of their rafter buddies, whose destiny is to grace a platter and be served with cranberry sauce, these fowl will live to gobble another day.
In the past, it’s been a roll of the dice as to whether heads would roll on Thanksgiving Day, but the two toms presented Monday need not worry. Biden gave them names and then an official presidential pardon.
Although turkeys prior to 1989 had sporadically been shown clemency, it was President George H.W. Bush who began the tradition of officially pardoning the Presidential Turkey. “Let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table, not this guy. He’s granted a Presidential pardon as of right now,” Bush said.
Presidents since Lincoln have been recipients of holiday gift fowl from time to time, but the tradition of annually providing a Thanksgiving turkey to the first Family began back in the 1870s. That’s when Horace Vose, a Rhode Island poultry dealer, began sending prime birds to the White House. Some of the fowl found themselves the center of attention on the presidential table, but others were kindly sent to nearby farms.
After Vose died in December 1913, other turkey producers began to send Thanksgiving gifts of poultry to Washington, with some interesting presentations. According to the White House Historical Association, at one time “a Harding Girls Club in Chicago outfitted a turkey as a flying ace, complete with goggles.”
This year’s pair travele in style, accompanied by Parker and his family.
“They will get a red carpet welcome at their accommodations in Washington,” Parker said.
In 1947, the provision of a Thanksgiving turkey to the White House became an organized event under the purview of the National Turkey Federation, with President Harry Truman being the first president to receive a turkey from the Poultry and Egg National Board and the federation
Currently, the federation chairman, who serves for one year, designates a home state turkey farmer to raise the presidential flock.
“This year, I chose Circle S,” Parker said. Though this is the first time the presidential turkey has come from Union County. North Carolina has produced the national holiday gobbler at least twice in the past. Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama both received and pardoned North Carolina birds. The state ranks among the top in the country in turkey production with Union County’s efforts near the top in North Carolina.
“I am honored to have this opportunity,” said Parker, who presented the birds to Biden. “I am excited that my family and I get to be a part of it.”
Parker said a flock of 30 turkeys representative of the quality standards for conventional production of turkeys in the United States was placed in a special building and from those the two most suitable in physical appearance and temperament were selected to travel to Washington, D.C.
“One is the National Thanksgiving Turkey,” Parker said, “and one is his alternate.”
While their status may be elevated and they have separate quarters, the lifestyle of the presidential flock is much the same as all turkeys marketed for U.S. consumers — protected from weather extremes and predators, and free to strut about with constant access to water and feed. They are, however, acclimated early to the sounds of a crowd, bright lights and standing calmly on a table to prepare them for the presidential presentation.
Post-pardon life is pretty good. The turkeys were once sent to farms to live out their days in peace and plenty.
Following the presentation, the National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate are taken to a university, where they are cared for by veterinarians and poultry science students.
Last year’s chosen birds, Peanut Butter and Jelly, are at Purdue University, and this year’s duo will go to N.C. State to retire,