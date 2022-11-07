Pageland residents should see their property tax rise by several dollars if the town council approves a proposed $5.6 million budget for 2023.
Town administrator Shane Sligh has proposed adding two mils to the tax rate. Each mil raises about $10,000 in revenue, Sligh estimated.
The proposed tax increase on a home valued at $100,000 would be about $2, Sligh said.
The additional revenue would help pay for increased costs in fuel, insurance and minor salary adjustments. No new positions are being considered.
To balance the budget, the council will need to take $40,600 funds from its reserve account.
Neither the mayor or council members questioned the proposed tax increase.
The Nov. 1 meeting was the first of two votes on the budget. Some of the council members did not see the budget until they opened the packet at the start of the meeting.
A public hearing and second and final vote on the budget will be in December, unless council holds a special meeting later this month.
Included in the budget is $100,000 for the parks and recreation department. Previously the funds paid for the loan to build the recreation building at Conbraco Park.
In previous meetings council has mentioned that the $100,000 could be allocated to new projects once the Community Center was paid for. The town made the final payment in 2022.
Sligh said the funds stayed in the recreational department budget because of the town’s on-going parks and recreation study. That study will make recommendations on how to improve the parks.
The budget does set aside $25,000 for converting the former Pageland Hardware building on North Pearl Street into a farmers’ market. The town allocated $75,660 last year for the purchase of the building, according to the proposed budget.
The 2023 allocation could fund improvements to the building, but is not expected to fully fund the project.
The proposed budget also sets aside $37,300 for “miscellaneous” expenses. This year’s budget has $34,900 in “miscellaneous” line items.
During last year’s budget discussions the Pageland Chamber of Commerce asked for more budget transparency, wanting to know what these “miscellaneous” funds paid for.
Town officials later provided more detailed information on the miscellaneous line items.
Sligh said the town tries to allocate expenses to specific line items, but sometimes there are no specific categories for some expenses.
The proposed 2023 budget also continues the practice of setting aside money for the future purchase of a fire truck and other vehicles.
Fire chief Tommy Rivers had asked council to consider using that money for current department needs as the proposed set-aside funds are not keeping pace with the increasing costs of a new or used fire truck.
The proposed budget does not set aside funds for repairing the town pond’s dam. Repairs to the dam have been estimated at about $400,000.
When the council approves a master plan for parks, the budget could be amended to reflect projects in the plan.