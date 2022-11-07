Proposed 2023 Pageland budget
Total: $5,623,000
“10” Funds for town operations
Administration: $189,800
Council: $89,000
Court Administration: $91,400
Attorney Fees: $7,700
Police Department: $1,306,100
Fire/Rescue: $268,300
Codes Department: $9,400
Sanitation: $608,000
Recreation: $184,400
Airport: $356,000
Non-Departmental: $145,000
Total: $3.253,100
“30” Funds for water and sewer operations
Water/Sewer Administration: $175,000
Water Plant/Reservoir: $427,000
Sewer Plant/Lift stations: $550,600
Operations and Maintenance: $327,000
Non-Departmental: $523,000
Total: $2,003,900
“60” Funds for the recreation
department and outside agencies
Recreation Department: $231,500
Non-Departmental: $98,800
Transfers: $13,000
Total: $343,300