Future plans for Pageland’s parks and recreation department may include a railroad-themed park, complete with railroad cars and a small performance stage designed to resemble a train station.
Blake Sanders, the consultant who is developing a master plan for town’s park and recreation facilities, broached the idea after the steering committee assisting with the new plans shot down Sanders’ location for a town amphitheater.
Sander proposed building the amphitheater off Pearl Street, near the intersection with Sewell Street.
Several members of the steering committee questioned putting an amphitheater near housing.
Timothy Griffin, president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce, said the only place the town will build an amphitheater is Pigg Park, adjacent to a rejuvenated town pond.
Griffin said that is where potential funding donors want an amphitheater.
An amphitheater at Pigg Park has been part of the steering committee’s discussions since its first meeting.
Sanders’ latest conceptual plan for Pigg Park includes a pavilion and a playgound. The proposal also called for moving the park’s basketball courts to a new location and expanding the number of courts. The existing soccer field would remain, but the baseball field would be a large grassy area.
After discussions with the steering committee Sanders said the area set aside for the pavilion could become the location of a 300 to 400-seat amphitheater. There was no discussion if there would be enough parking at Pigg Park to accommodate that many patrons.
The steering committee was intrigued with the idea of a railroad-themed park, considering the town history and its connection to the C&L Railroad. The committee asked Sanders to work on the idea.
The railroad-themed park, however, will likely just be an idea in the final parks’ master plan. The steering committee has focused its efforts on improving Conbraco, Pigg and Moore parks and designing a neighborhood park that could be located in the Petersburg community. Newly annexed land on the east side of town near Central High school could also be the site of a neighborhood park if a suitable site can be found.
Sanders estimated the proposed improvements to existing parks and Petersburg park could cost Pageland between $6 and $7 million.