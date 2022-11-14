The Republican red tide swept Chesterfield County last week as only one Democrat in contested races won.
The county ballot had 11 contested national, state and local races between Democratic and Republican candidates.
The sole Democrat to win a contested race was incumbent Patricia Henegan over Sterling McDiarmid in House District 54, which is spread out over Chesterfield, Darlington and Marlboro counties.
Local Republican winners were:
The two council seats were open with the incumbent not running for reelection.
In statewide elections, incumbents Gov. Henry McMaster, Secretary of State Mark Hammond, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers were reelected.
Ellen Weaver was elected the new State Superintendent of Education, defeating Lisa Ellis, who was endorsed by the Democratic and Alliance political parties.
In Congressional elections, Republican Tim Scott was re-elected to the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Krystle Matthews.
In the 7th Congressional District, Republican Russell Fry defeated Democrat Daryl Scott. The incumbent, Republican Tom Rice, was defeated in the Republican Party Primary.