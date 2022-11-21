COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Election Commission met Nov. 17 and certified the results of the 2022 General Election.
More than 1.7 million residents cast ballots.
“We were excited to see the early voting process in action for the first time in a general election,” said Howard Knapp, executive director of the State Election Commission. “I want to recognize every county election official and poll manager for their hard work and dedication to the democratic process. I was happy to see the public’s focus was not centered around the election process but the results — the voters’ decisions on the candidates and issues.”
This was the first time South Carolina has held early voting.
The 2022 General Election by the Numbers:
Early Voting Turnout — 562,000 (33%)
Absentee Turnout — 58,000 (3%)
Election Day Turnout — 1,099,000 (64%)
Total Voter Turnout — 1,719,000
Turnout of Active Registered Voters — 51%
For election results and more information visit scVOTES.gov.