CHARLESTON COUNTY — South Carolina’s official sea turtle nesting season concluded October 31 with an estimated 8,004 nests laid along state beaches this year, the second-highest number on record.
“We’re excited to see another successful nesting year for sea turtles along the South Carolina coast,” said Michelle Pate, nesting program leader for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. “Increased nest counts since the mid- to late 2000s show promise for the loggerhead; we’re seeing the continued benefits of conservation measures enacted decades ago as well as those management techniques still used today.”
Most nests in South Carolina belong to loggerhead sea turtles, which accounted for more than 99% of nests in 2022.
Loggerheads weren’t the only species to visit the coast this year. Green sea turtles laid an estimated 21 nests on beaches ranging from Myrtle Beach to Edisto Island, a record number for South Carolina. The threatened green sea turtle is an infrequent nester on state beaches, but young greens are more common in South Carolina salt marshes and tidal creeks, where they find shelter and food.
In late September, beaches north of Charleston took a beating from Hurricane Ian — including the state’s densest nesting islands in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.
“Fortunately, most of the nests had already hatched by the time the storm reached us,” said Pate. “But continued and heavy overwash by King Tides — seasonally high tides — earlier in the season rendered a lot of eggs non-viable.” King Tides and Hurricane Ian reduced the nesting habitat available to nesting females by eroding beaches, including recently renourished beaches.
The Town of Edisto Beach worked to reduce the dangers of artificial lighting
Sea turtles rely on the light of the night horizon to navigate, making both nesting mothers and emerging hatchlings very sensitive to artificial lights.
Repeated instances of sea turtle disorientation due to nearby street and beachfront lighting led the Town of Edisto Beach to secure a federal grant in 2020 to install new, turtle-friendly streetlights.