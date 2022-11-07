S.C. sea turtle nesting season a sucess

It was a record season for sea turtle hatchings in South Carolina.

 S.C. Department of Natural Resources

CHARLESTON COUNTY — South Carolina’s official sea turtle nesting season concluded October 31 with an estimated 8,004 nests laid along state beaches this year, the second-highest number on record.

“We’re excited to see another successful nesting year for sea turtles along the South Carolina coast,” said Michelle Pate, nesting program leader for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. “Increased nest counts since the mid- to late 2000s show promise for the loggerhead; we’re seeing the continued benefits of conservation measures enacted decades ago as well as those management techniques still used today.”

