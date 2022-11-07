S.C. Report Cards
Excellent
Chesterfield High School 68
Good
McBee High School 64
McBee High School (middle school grades) 49
Average
Cheraw High School 56
McBee Elementary 49
Edwards Elementary 48
Long Middle School 44
Ruby Elementary 44
Below Average
Central High School 48
Cheraw Intermediate 40
Jefferson Elementary 39
Pageland Elementary 37
Plainview Elementary 34
Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School 33
New Heights Middle School 31
Not rated
Cheraw Primary
Petersburg Primary
Source: screportcards.com