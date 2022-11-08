Republican challenger Cambo Streater unseated Democrat James Dixon to become Chesterfield County’s new sheriff, according to unofficial returns Tuesday.
Dixon took an early lead in the vote count, holding a slight 3,200 to 3,186 lead about an hour after the polls closed.
As more precinct reported, Streater surged ahead about 8:15 p.m., taking a three-vote lead. He steadily expanded the lead and by 9 p.m. was declared the unofficial winner.
Dixon was serving his first term as sheriff.
Streater stressed his variety of law enforcement experience during the campaign.
Streater was one of three Republicans to win in county partisan races.
In the race for the open District 7 seat on county council, Todd Smallwood beat Karen Short, 975 votes to 700.
In the race for the open District 3 seat, Ethan Foard defeated Cecil Wadsworth, 843-341.
In the non-partisan race for the McBee Town Council, Glenn Odum and Charlie Sutton were reelected from a field of five candidates.
Odum had 190 votes and Sutton 176.
In Cheraw, voters decided to change how local government operates, voting for a manager-council form of government, instead of a “strong” mayor overseeing operations.
The unofficial vote was 673-532.