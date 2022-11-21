By VANESSA
BREWER-TYSON
The recent Community Thanksgiving Celebration brought community members together at the Clyburn Center to not only share a holiday meal but to spread love and kindness.
“God’s Grace and Love Is for Everyone” was the event’s theme, which was sponsored by Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and the United Women of Faith.
Clarice Blakeney, program coordinator, said about 40 people attended the event, and approximately 100 meals were served. Felicia Flemming McCall, general manager of Flemming Funeral Homes Inc. and founder of the Southern African Heritage Center in Cheraw, was the guest speaker.
McCall said the program’s theme reigned true to her because God does love all of us, and his grace does carry all of us.
“The beauty about being a part of a community is there is such an array of people who make up our community,” she said. “We have people who look, think and act differently than us in our community.”
McCall said it’s easy to surround ourselves with people who we are familiar with. When we do that all the time, she said we limit ourselves from engaging in conversations with and meeting new people.
“We all know that we are molded by our experiences we have had from childhood into adulthood,” she said. “The experiences we encounter with one another usually yield that we’re more alike than different.
“Good, bad, right, wrong, the truth, or a lie, we all still learn valuable lessons from those experiences,” McCall said.
She said if each person would take to heart the theme of the program, and demonstrate empathy, reasoning, and kindness in their thoughts, words, and deeds, “we all could possibly play a role in helping our community through these unfortunate, polarizing times we are all living in.”
She said every one should make it their mission to seek knowledge that helps cultivate them into a better person.
McCall had participants of the program to greet someone they didn’t know, or didn’t know well, and give them a word of encouragement.
She also shared a passage titled Thanksgiving, from “Ceremonials of Common Days,” written by Abbie Graham.
“It’s my hope that everyone leaves here feeling better than you came,” McCall said in closing.