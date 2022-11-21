The National Fire Protection Association urges added caution when preparing the holiday feast.
Thanksgiving Day is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires. Between three and four times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day.
“Thanksgiving is a hectic holiday, with multiple dishes cooking and baking at the same time, along with lots of guests, entertaining, and other distractions in the home that can make it easy to lose sight of what’s on the stove or in the oven,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.
“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires, so we strongly encourage people keep a close eye on what they’re cooking and to minimize the likelihood of getting distracted.”
Cooking was the leading cause of reported home structure fires and civilian fire injuries and the second-leading cause of civilian fire deaths and direct property damage, on annual average between 2015-2019.
On Thanksgiving Day an estimated 1,400 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments in 2019, reflecting a 228% increase over the daily average.
Tips to cook safely on Thanksgiving:
The NFPA discourages the use of turkey fryers that use cooking oil, which can cause devastating burns.
As an alternative, the NFPA recommends purchasing a fried turkey from a grocery store or restaurant or buying a fryer that does not use oil.