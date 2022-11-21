Pageland town employees will get a bonus of up to $500 thanks to the federal American Rescue Plan.
The town council voted to use the federal funds to give employees a bonus. It is the second year the council has used federal funds to award a bonus. The $500 would be for a town employee who worked all four quarters in 2022.
Most of the town’s $1.2 million grant was budgeted for a new water tank.
The council also approved a budget amendment to allow the Police Department to purchase a new vehicle.
The current budget had funds to buy two cars. The police department recently picked up the two new cars. The total cost was $72,894.
The council voted to buy a third new car this year because the price will increase $10,000 next year. The price on the additional car was $36,502.