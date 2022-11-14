Two escapees who scaled the barbed-wire fence around the Chesterfield County Detention are back in custody.
Austin Drake, 25, was captured by the Wadesboro, N.C. police about 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. A property owner found Drake in an abandoned house.
Harold Bryant, 26, was captured at a Cheraw apartment complex.
Drake and Bryant escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center early on Nov. 10.
Bryant was arrested July 19 and on Aug 25. on larceny charges
In March of 2021, Drake was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and burglary after an alleged home invasion on S.C. 207.
According to sheriff’s reports at the time, Drake remained in a car while two other suspects allegedly forced their way into a home.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said two strangers walked up to the home asking a father and son for directions to Charlotte.
They allegedly forced their way into the house and tried to rob them. Shots were fired. One hit the homeowner. A shot from the homeowner’s son killed a juvenile suspect.