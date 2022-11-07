Pageland
Veterans Day Ceremony, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Pageland Community Center, 113 W. McGregor St.
Lunch for veterans and their family members following the ceremony at the Pageland Fire Department., 111 N. Poplar St.
Chesterfield
Veterans Day Parade, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, starting at at E. Main St. A service will be held after the parade at the Chesterfield County Courthouse, 200 W. Main St. For information, call 843-623-2482.