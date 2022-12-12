Work stork population on rise

South Carolina’s wood stork population is on the rise.

 SC Department of Natural Resources

A record number of wood stork nests were recorded in South Carolina in 2022, the third time in the past four years a new mark was set for the state.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources biologists and technicians counted 3,928 of the wading birds’ nests this year, up about 400 nests from what was a record number in 2021.

Trending Videos