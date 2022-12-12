A record number of wood stork nests were recorded in South Carolina in 2022, the third time in the past four years a new mark was set for the state.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources biologists and technicians counted 3,928 of the wading birds’ nests this year, up about 400 nests from what was a record number in 2021.
Wood storks were reclassified from federally endangered to federally threatened species during 2014 in response to increasing population trends. Much of the wood stork population’s recent growth in the United States has occurred in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Lowcountry — particularly the ACE Basin — has become a site with one of the highest densities of wood stork colonies along the East Coast.
The rise in recent years could be attributed in part to storks moving up from Florida during years when the Everglades are less suitable for nesting and foraging. The increased numbers are also a testament to the successful management of impoundments and wetlands conservation efforts in the ACE Basin.
Wood storks are larger than other wading birds and require a lot of food in areas they plan to nest. The birds forage for food in tidal impoundments, flooded forests and other floodplains where receding water forms shallow pools that trap fish and make easy, fulfilling meals for the wood storks.
Long-term threats to the wood storks’ continued breeding success include the Cuban bulrush, an invasive plant, and the effects of climate change and sea level rise.
Cuban bulrush grows in dense mats that cover water, crowding out native plants and forming walkways for predators such as racoons to raid wood stork nests for eggs.