SALISBURY — Food Lion has been recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.” Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer with 82,000 associates serving towns and cities across 10 states, has a commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where associates have a sense of belonging and feel comfortable being themselves.

“The work we do to support and celebrate our associates is an ongoing priority as part our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Food Lion. “This recognition from Newsweek underscores the importance of making Food Lion a great place to work. Our associates are the heart of Food Lion and a reflection of the diverse towns and cities we serve.”

Trending Videos