Next Level Beauty Salon & Store keeps expanding

Angela Raley, owner of Next Level Beauty Salon & Store, is shown at her new location.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

Next Level Beauty Salon & Store is rightly named because the business keeps moving up to the next level.

The beauty salon reopened in its new location March 4 at 220 N. Van Lingle Mungo Blvd. This is the second move for Next Level since its initial opening on N. Maple St. nearly five years ago.

