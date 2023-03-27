Next Level Beauty Salon & Store keeps expanding

Next Level Beauty Salon & Store is rightly named because the business keeps moving up to the next level.
The beauty salon reopened in its new location March 4 at 220 N. Van Lingle Mungo Blvd. This is the second move for Next Level since its initial opening on N. Maple St. nearly five years ago.
Angela Raley, licensed owner and manager, said she needed more space and visibility due to her expansion of the salon. The business currently specializes in natural hair care, alopecia care, a huge variety of wigs, hairpieces, beauty supplies and accessories for all types of hair, eyebrow waxing, and cosmetics. She even has hair units for men and intends to order a larger supply of them.
Raley said she originally started out just doing hair, particularly for women who were experiencing alopecia, or hair loss. She said business was very slow at first, and she was in the valley of decision.
She credits patience, her faith in the Lord, and her late husband, Antonio Raley, for persevering and seeing the growth of her business.
“I was right at my brink,” remarked Raley. “I wondered if I needed just to work for someone else.
“I made the decision to hang in there,” she said. “If I had given up, I would have lost everything.”
She said the business started growing “a little here and a little there.”
With an increase in customers, Raley said there was also an increase in the demand for more services and products. And eventually, more space was needed.
Raley said one of her favorite biblical scriptures is Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
“If you do what God has instilled in you, He will take care of you,” she said.
Raley said her husband always liked to do things big. She recalled him saying, “when our name is behind something, it’s going to look great.”
Raley said she is looking forward to a great year with the business. She appreciates her customers for being patient during the two months she had to close down to move into her new location.
Store hours are 12 noon until 5 p.m., Mondays; 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays; and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For hair appointments, call 843-672-9573, or visit the business on its Facebook page.