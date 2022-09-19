Nolan named NJCAA Cross Country chair

Tyler Nolan, athletic director at Northeastern Technical College, has been named as the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 10 Division II Cross Country Chair for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
As the chair, Nolan will be responsible for conducting coaches’ meetings for teams competing in Division II Cross Country Region 10. He will also work with other coaches to review and develop bylaws for the collegiate-level sport.
Nolan said collegiate athletics in the two-year environment not only allow student-athletes to continue playing the sport they love following high school, but also helps students to save money on a four-year college tuition.
“Being a part of a team gives student-athletes a chance to meet new people and develop lifelong friendships,” said Nolan. “Having an athletics program at Northeastern Technical College is a great way to help increase enrollment, and good performances by our teams can also bring more eyes to the college.”
Nolan said, “through competition, athletes are able to showcase their skills, which could lead to them transferring and continuing their athletic career at a 4-year college/university.”
Northeastern Technical College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) which is the governing association of community college athletics throughout the United States. Currently, NETC has an Esports team, a golf team, and cross-country team. As a member of the NJCAA Region 10, Trailblazer athletic teams compete against two-year colleges in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.