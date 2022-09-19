Nolan named NJCAA Cross Country chair

Tyler Nolan

Tyler Nolan, athletic director at Northeastern Technical College, has been named as the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 10 Division II Cross Country Chair for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

As the chair, Nolan will be responsible for conducting coaches’ meetings for teams competing in Division II Cross Country Region 10. He will also work with other coaches to review and develop bylaws for the collegiate-level sport.

Trending Videos