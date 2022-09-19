Northeastern Technical College received a pass rate of 95.7% for the 2022 Associate Degree of Nursing class, and 94% pass rate for the 2021 Practical Nursing class on the NCLEX exam as first-time test takers.
The National Council Licensure Examination is a nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses in the United States. After graduation from the NETC nursing program, graduates take the exam to receive their nursing license. A nursing license gives an individual the permission to practice nursing, granted by the state where they met the requirements.
“The most recent NCLEX pass rates of our nursing students reflect the hard work and dedication of our nursing faculty who put strategies in place to improve the pass rate, and the dedication of our nursing students in preparing for the exam,” said Hope Pigg, chair of the Department of Nursing.
The NETC nursing department began an overhaul of the nursing program admission requirements and curriculum in 2020.
The college also implemented several learning tools to aid in the success of students. These tools enrich the learning environment by establishing the key critical thinking skills needed to safely practice nursing. The new concept-based curriculum bridges the gap between the didactic and the clinical components, aiding students to be successful in the nursing field.
Each state board of nursing requires candidates for registered nurse and practical nurse licensure to pass the NCLEX examination. NCLEX examinations are designed to test the knowledge, skills, and abilities essential for the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level.
The (RN) NCLEX national average pass rate in 2021 was 82.48% while the state of South Carolina average pass rate was 89.05%. The NCLEX pass rate is considered by many to be an indicator of quality of pre-licensure nursing education programs.