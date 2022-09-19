Northeastern Technical College received a pass rate of 95.7% for the 2022 Associate Degree of Nursing class, and 94% pass rate for the 2021 Practical Nursing class on the NCLEX exam as first-time test takers.

The National Council Licensure Examination is a nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses in the United States. After graduation from the NETC nursing program, graduates take the exam to receive their nursing license. A nursing license gives an individual the permission to practice nursing, granted by the state where they met the requirements.

