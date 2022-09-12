It is with deep sorrow that the Benton family announces the death of their beloved mother, Edna Rae Johnson Benton, 85.
Mrs. Benton entered into rest on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The directors of Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home & Crematory are caring for the family.
A funeral service to honor her life was held at 3 o’clock on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Macedonia Baptist Church, 3582 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC. The Rev. David Sanders officiated with burial following in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 2:00 until 3:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in the church sanctuary. Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church’s “Meal Ministry.”
Edna was born in Hartsville, SC, to the late Drew Johnson and Viola Smith Johnson. A lifetime member of Macedonia Baptist Church, she retired from Caro Knit Manufacturing in Jefferson. She loved music, playing the piano, singing in the church choir, and was an avid reader. Edna cherished the time she was able to be a part of the Hospice Foundation of Chesterfield choir.
She is survived by her sons, Eric (Linda) and Charles (Nancy), and daughter Marianne Barefoot; Sisters Betty Roberts, Jewell, Bass, and Brenda Ferguson, and brother Wiliam Johnson; grandchildren Mason Benton, Paige Allison, Jessi Allen, and Daric Barefoot; great grandchildren Laiken Allison, Weston Allison, Claire Benton, and Chase Benton; her beloved poodle Max.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shelly Whitaker; special friend, Darrell Funderburk; former husband, Jimmie Benton; and her wild-child Chihuahua, YoYo.
Serving as pallbearers were Charles Benton, Dale Hawksworth, David Hawksworth, Mason Benton, Ridge Allen, and Austin Allison. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Eric Benton and John Horton.