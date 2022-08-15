Lisa Melinda Bailey, 53, of Pageland, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Bailey was born on July 22, 1969 in Corbin, Kentucky to Rosalee Smith May and the late Charles May.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Bailey; mother, Rosalee Smith May; sons, Wyatt Morgan Baily and Charles Nicholas May and Jeffrey Robert Bailey; daughter, Matalyn Rose Bailey; sister, Cynthia May; grandson, James Early May and nephew, Thomas John Bowen.
Private Cremation Arrangements as per family’s request.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Bailey family.