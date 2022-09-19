Ms. Mildred Johnson, 102, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, Sept 17, 2022.
Born April 24, 1920 to the late Charles Daniel and Agnes Todd Johnson in Jefferson, Mildred was predeceased by her brothers, Osby, Cleo, Alton and Rufus; sisters, Mable, Marie and Mamie.
She is survived by her sister, Maynell Johnson Outen.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 3944 Johnson Road, Jefferson.
The Celebration of Life Funeral Service is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Macedonia Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is assisting the family