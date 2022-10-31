Children enrolled in the Pageland and McBee Head Start centers celebrated Head Start Awareness and other events during the month of October.
Both centers observed Fire Safety and Prevention. High Point Fire Department demonstrated how to stay safe during a fire with children of the Pageland center Oct. 3. Chief Robert Hancock of the Ruby/Mt. Croghan Fire Department assisted High Point.
The children learned the “stop, drop and roll” technique. Each child received a certificate for learning the technique.
McBee Head Start children joined students at McBee Elementary on Oct. 10 to learn fire safety from members of Alligator Fire Department. The children received safety helmets.
On. 13, community leaders read to children Oct. 13 at McBee. School resource officer, Sgt. Larry Brown, read “The Bench,” by Meghan Markle. Each child received a copy of the book.
On Oct. 21, National Head Start Awareness Day, McBee Head Start children made their annual trip through the town to show their appreciation to various businesses for their services. Stops included Dollar General, McLeod Farms, Citizens Bank of McBee, the Post Office, Sandhills Medical Foundation, and the McBee Town Hall. Students held up a “thank you” sign at each location and presented each business with a seasonal mum.
Spirit week was held at both centers last week. Events included Funny Hat Day, Superhero Day, Career Day, Pajama Day and Pink Day to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Day.
The Pageland center incorporated national “Bring a Principal to Your Head Start” day Oct. 27 with Pajama Day. Guest readers included Thomas Brewer of Central High, Dr. Shanika Harrington-David of Petersburg Primary, and Angela Tucker of Jefferson Elementary.
To celebrate the season, McBee Head Start took a field trip to the pumpkin patch at McLeod Farms on Oct. 26.