Old island haunts. The fever to develop islands didn’t destroy all of them. In a few instances, someone decided, “Not for sale.” And so you can still find old stores, cafes, and restaurants on islands tethered to bridges. The Pelican Inn at Pawleys Island comes to mind and so does Pawleys’ Sea View Island.

Otherwise, when I think of weather-beaten boards, fading Coca Cola signs, and tin roofs, I see dusty lanes in the countryside where old Coke stores watch life go by. I see a small-town café that still dresses as it did 50 years ago. So, coming across Hazel’s Café on St. Simons Island surprised me.

Trending Videos