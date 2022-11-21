When someone is employed at a place they do not feel valued, it is common for them to speak of it as a thankless job. This is not a fun situation to be in and I would guess that most of us of working age have found ourselves, at one time or another, in such a place.
In looking back I wonder, how much of that was my perspective?
There is no doubt some find themselves in difficult positions that no matter how positive a perspective they have, it still is tenuous.
However, in some of my cases, I have to own that if I had come to the task with a better attitude, the situation would not have been as bad. Maybe some reading this will be honest and admit that as well.
What I am referring to is approaching life with a thankful attitude, which leads to a positive perspective. It seems that life is what we make it.
There is a portion of the Old Testament that talks about the responsibilities of the various tribes of Israel. It is found in 1 Chronicles and speaks of the tasks that David gave to the Levites. Among them, “And they shall stand every morning, thanking and praising the Lord, and likewise in the evening.” (1 Chronicles 23:30)
Can you imagine how this changed their perspective?
What if, when we get up each day we take on the task of thanking and praising the Lord?
This would have to change our perspective and we would find ourselves with a thankful attitude. And then, at night, we do the same for the day through which God has been with us.
I believe this would change us in miraculous ways and might even make us treat each other better.
In a day when we seem to look for differences, and why we do not like someone or something, this just might give us the perspective to begin looking for the good, what we have in common. and all that we are thankful for.
I would be remiss not to mention some things for which I am thankful.
Trite as they might sound, they are no less true.
I am thankful for a God that shows me grace and mercy each day. I am thankful for my wife and family. I am thankful for Wesson, our first grandchild.
I am thankful for my friends both near and far.
I am thankful for a church that strives to be the presence of Christ in our community.
I am thankful that as I age I am still able to go for a run.
I began this by talking about jobs. I am thankful that I am able to have two “jobs” that I love, pastoring a church and also coaching cross-country and track.
Like mentioned previously, maybe instead of one time a year we will decide to take on the task David gave to the Levites. We will rise each morning thanking and praising the Lord and then end each day doing the same! What a thankful job and life that would be!