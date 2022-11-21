No election surprises
I hope everyone has recovered from the Nov 8, 2022 election results for the Chesterfield County Democratic Party.
I am sorry to say that I’m not surprised at all about the results.
As reported in the Pageland Progressive Journal, “Republicans win 10 of 11 contested races.” Pat Henegan (D) won, and she represents only a sliver of Chesterfield County. Congrats to her.
My personal thoughts were that the only position up for election this term that would have the greatest long term impact upon South Carolina, therefore Chesterfield County, was the position of State Superintendent of Education.
Republican Ellen Weaver won on the coattails of the Republican slate. She has no classroom experience and has a made-up Master’s Degree.
She won against a lifelong educator, Lisa Ellis (D).
In my mind, her election will have a negative impact on the public education of our children for years to come.
I already see what’s happening. The SC Legislature has doubled the pay of the State Superintendent from $92,000.00 per year to $214,000.00.
Twice the Governor’s $106,000.00.
I can only say, “WOW!”
KUDOS to Chesterfield High School’s excellent SC Report Card rating of 68. 68 is excellent?
However, even with fuzzy math, and a new low bar of excellence, 50% of the other county schools were still below average. I’m amazed that we continue to politicize the education of YOUR children.
Paul G. Brewer
US Army Retired
Certified US History Teacher Retired