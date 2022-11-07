Mention report cards and the flashback is immediate.
Kitchen table, my mom, and my report card.
No matter how hard I tried to convince her, mom always had comments to make, questions to ask.
And then came the battle I never won, despite my best efforts.
Every quarter she checked the box for “teacher-parent conference requested.”
The flashback was on my mind as I prepared to talk reports cards with Chad Anderson, Chesterfield County’s Superintendent of Schools.
I realized this was, indeed, a parent-teacher conference and I was representing 6,000-plus students and 12,000 parents.
As the student or parent I didn’t have much to offer. One-half of the district’s schools rated “below average” on the recently released state report cards.
Looking at the grades for each school, eight had “unsatisfactory” checked in various categories. Central and Cheraw had two unsatisfactory checkmarks, one for academic achievement, the other for preparing for success — each key measurements.
I had even less good things to talk about when Anderson focused on chronic absenteeism. You have to be in the classroom to learn.
One in five Chesterfield County students missed 10 or more days last year — the state’s definition for chronic absenteeism.
Thankfully, our conversation was not punitive.
We could have celebrated the overall mark of excellence for Chesterfield High School, or McBee High, Chesterfield-Ruby Middle and Plainview, which each earned individual excellence marks.
Instead, we focused on the classroom atmosphere and what can be done to increase the teaching atmosphere.
We talked about more parent-teacher and teacher-student dialogue.
We talked about the most important place a school’s principal can be is in the classroom, teaching the teachers.
In closing we exchanged a few personal questions and I learned that by experience, Chad Anderson is in best position to change those report card scores.
Anderson and I were both point guards in basketball. It was our job to put the ball in the hands of those who would score. They got the headlines, we got an assist, but nothing would have been possible without cooperation.
Chad Anderson’s nameplate on his desk reads Superintendent.
It could, and maybe should, read Point Guard.
He’s ready to pass the ball to principals, to teachers, to parents and to students.
Are we ready to play? Ready to improve? It’s time for the tip off.