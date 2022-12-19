As a retired service member, I can’t help but think about the line from the iconic Christmas song sung by Bing Crosby, “I’ll be Home For Christmas.” (I missed a number of Christmases and music always provided a means for me to feel close and connected to my family and friends.) The line goes, “I’ll be home for Christmas; You can plan on me. Please have snow and mis-tle-toe. And presents on the tree.”

One of my favorite Christmas memories is when we were stationed in Colorado at Peterson Air Force Base. It was me, my wife and our three children ages 10, 8 and 8 (yes, we have twins.) After the morning of opening presents, we took advantage of a beautiful sunny day and went for a hike in the mountains. The beauty of God’s creation along with being together as a family as we hiked that mid-day will forever be forged in my mind. We talked, we laughed, but most of all, we simply enjoyed one another’s company.

