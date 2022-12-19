As a retired service member, I can’t help but think about the line from the iconic Christmas song sung by Bing Crosby, “I’ll be Home For Christmas.” (I missed a number of Christmases and music always provided a means for me to feel close and connected to my family and friends.) The line goes, “I’ll be home for Christmas; You can plan on me. Please have snow and mis-tle-toe. And presents on the tree.”
One of my favorite Christmas memories is when we were stationed in Colorado at Peterson Air Force Base. It was me, my wife and our three children ages 10, 8 and 8 (yes, we have twins.) After the morning of opening presents, we took advantage of a beautiful sunny day and went for a hike in the mountains. The beauty of God’s creation along with being together as a family as we hiked that mid-day will forever be forged in my mind. We talked, we laughed, but most of all, we simply enjoyed one another’s company.
Yes, there are many different ways to think about Christmas, but for me it is more about the presence, than the presents.
Christmas is when the Christian community celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.
Jesus wasn’t a plan B, a back-up in case something happened. Jesus was the plan all along. God, as He transcends time, already knew that humankind would fail in the Garden of Eden and sin would come, bringing with it death, separation and disease along with it.
Jesus, the second “person” of the trinity, forfeited His position and came to earth as a babe, born of a virgin. Imagine the very creator of earth, shrunk down to be conceived by a virgin, born in a lowly stable with all types of barn animals. The King set aside the accommodations of Heaven for the meager beginnings in a cave used to keep livestock.
Thankfully it didn’t end with the death of Jesus. Just as He told His disciples, God raised Him from the dead on the third day. Forty days later He ascended into Heaven and sits at the right hand of God the Father.
Jesus not only was the present to the world; He is still the present to the world. One of the most recognizable verses in the Bible; John 3:16 tells us — “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Jesus is a present that must be received. He is the present that is for anyone, the “whoevers” of this world.
The question is, what are you going to do about it? A present is of no value until it is received.
Romans chapter 10 verse 9 tells us this: “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Notice, it doesn’t say you might be saved or you could be saved; it says you will be saved.
I like to call it the ABCs of salvation. We need to Acknowledge Jesus Christ is the begotten Son of God, He was born of a virgin, lived a life without sin, died on a cross (taking the place I deserved), was buried and three days later God raised Him from the dead. Next, I need to believe in my heart and then confess with my mouth.
It’s not about what you can do, it is about what Jesus already did. Will you accept the gift of salvation? It is the present that will make all the difference in your life. And here is the incredible part; if you complete the ABCs of salvation, you are not alone. You are now a part of the family of God.
A personal relationship with Jesus won’t magically make all your problems disappear, but He can give you a peace you won’t be able to understand, as well as wisdom on how to move forward to repairing relationships with others.
May you have a very Merry, Christ filled, Christmas.