They are words you seldom expect to hear from a band director.
“Come hear my band,” says Central High School band director Geoff Mack, “make terrible sounds.”
Cheraw’s Thomas Finigan is equally as coy about his band’s aurality.
You may hear a snippet of a pop song during his marching band’s show this year. The rest is all original music that he’s keeping under wraps for now.
The two directors have confirmed their halftime shows have the same, out-of-this-world theme — aliens and extraterrestrial matters.
The shared theme is coincidental — but not uncommon for the two Chesterfield County Schools.
Two years ago each based their show on George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
The directors are hoping to give their students a musical experience like no other.
Central’s show is called “Unidentified.” It is about a UFO crash landing on Earth and trying to communicate to its home using music. Parker Cox, the band director at Concord (N.C.) Middle School wrote the original score.
The aliens struggle to find the right sequence of frequencies. The challenge for the band is twofold: master the resulting discord and to find new sounds on their instruments. “So a drum doesn’t sound like a drum,” offered Mack.
Central’s band will have 53 performers this season, up from 45 last year. Twenty-six of the members are new to the band. The color guard will be dressed as aliens.
Finigan’s show is called “Extraterrestrial.” He started researching show ideas in October, discovering marching band shows such as “Are We Alone?” and “Area 51.”
Music for “Extraterrestrial” is by Randall Standridge, an Arkansas-based composer and “marching arts designer.”
Cheraw has 35 musicians and color guard members, up from 27. Last year the band was one of six 2A schools in the state to win an “Outstanding Performance Award” from the state’s band directors association.
The award is given to the band program that excels in all areas, from marching to concert performances to individual members making all-region and all-state band.