Pageland’s town council passed an $8.6 million budget for 2023 last week with almost no discussion from the council or the public.
Mayor Pro Tem Harold Hutto was the only council member to ask a question after two budget presentations from town administrator Shane Sligh.
Budget questions from the Pageland Chamber of Commerce were answered prior to the last week’s public hearing.
Initially, the budget called for allocating $40,000 in town reserves to balance the budget.
Sligh’s final budget did not dip into reserves.
The approved budget calls for a 2 mill tax increase. The total tax rate is now 100 mills.
The owner of a home valued at $100,000 will see their tax bill increased from $122 to $130.
The budget reflects the inflationary pressures residents and businesses experienced in 2022.
Every town department’s vehicle operation account was increased to cover increased fuel costs.
The water fund saw an increase for chemicals, insurance, operation contracts at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and interest on treatment plant debt.
The hospitality account saw increases included park improvements and the account for a future downtown farmer’s market.
The town has spent $102,987.19 on the farmer’s market project. The town spent $77,987.19 in hospitality funds to buy the former Pageland Hardware building on Pearl Street. The town also received a $25,000 grant from the Municipal Association of South Carolina for the project.
The 2023 budget allocated $25,000 for repairs and renovations to the building. Projected renovations expenses will likely be more, depending on the town’s final plans and compliance to ADA and other building codes.
The Parks and Recreation Department budget allocates $100,000 for capital improvements, which could go to the farmer’s market. There are no specific funds for the recently approved master plan for parks and recreation.
The 2023 budget also has several line items for what traditionally are consider capital improvements, — items that are funded over several budget cycles.
The 2023 budget allocates $40,000 for the purchase of a fire truck. The town has previously allocated $80,000 for the purchases. No date has been set for the purchase.
The budget includes $46,500 for the purchases of vehicles for the town’s public works department. The town has previously allocated $93,000 for public works vehicles. The department will likely purchase a garbage truck in 2024.
Town employees will receive a 2% raise on Jan. 30, 2023.
The budget allocates $7,000 for raises in the Fire Department.